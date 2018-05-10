‘Lumba’g Laag sa Sugbo’ on June 10-12

The “Lumba’g Laag sa Sugbo” is expected to showcase the hidden attractions of Cebu as participating teams are guaranteed an exhilarating competition that will bring them to around 22 towns in the south and midwest of Cebu on June 10 to 12.

The race is one of the events of the Cebu Business Month (CBM) 2018 and is organized by the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) under the theme “Innovate Cebu.” It is organized in partnership with the Cebu Provincial Government, Department of Tourism, and Habagat Outdoor Equipment.

The event promotes experiential tourism highlighting unexplored countryside destinations of Cebu Province. Teams will be vying for the first place cash prize of P50,000.

“Lumba’g Laag is the race to Cebu’s hidden and unexpected countryside attractions. We encourage corporate employees, local government unit representatives, members of the academe, athletic enthusiasts, tourism stakeholders, and mga laagan to join this year’s race,” said Lumba’g Laag sa Sugbo chairman Edilberto Mendoza, Jr., who is also the general manager of Level Up Events Consultancy.

Golden Prince Hotel & Suites Vice President for Communications Aaron Jeremy Que, who serves as Lumba’g Laag sa Sugbo co-chair, said that the event is inspired by the Cebu Provincial Government’s tourism event called Suroy-Suroy Sugbo.

“Our goal is to promote and showcase Cebu’s tourism, food, people, culture, and heritage through camaraderie and adventure. Participating teams should familiarize themselves with the culture and products of the towns covered by the race,” he said.

Registration fee is P20,000, which already covers one team of four members, two-night accommodation, meal provisions of breakfast and dinner on the first and second day of the race, event jersey, and race materials. Deadline for registration is on May 20.

Interested participants may register at www.cebubusinessmonth.com. They can also personally register at the CCCI office at Cebu Chamber Centre corner Commerce and Industry Streets in North Reclamation Area, or at any Habagat outlet.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/cebubusinessmonth or call the CCCI office at 232-1421 to 24.