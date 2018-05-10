25 of 1,066 Cebu villages declared drug-cleared
By Jessa Mae O. Sotto May 10,2018
ONLY 25 out of the 1,066 barangays in Cebu province were officially declared “drug cleared” by a multi-agency oversight committee at the Capitol’s Social Hall Thursday, May 10.
The committee is composed of officials of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), police, Department of Health (DOH), Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Council (CPADAO).
