24 dead in 20 election-related incidents before May 14 – PNP

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday said that 24 people were killed in 20 election-related violence weeks before the May 14 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections.

According to PNP data presented to the media, two of the 20 incidents were confirmed election-related incidents while the rest were still suspected or under verification.

PNP Spokesperson John Bulalacao said a total of 33 people, including those wounded and unharmed, fell victim to the 20 recorded incidents from April 14 to May 9.

“All in all, we have 33 persons on record who have been victim of violence incidence in this year’s election,” Bulalacao said in a media briefing at Camp Crame.

Of the 24 killed in the recorded incidents, 13 were elected, three were candidates, six were civilians, one was a former elected government official and one was an appointed official.

Bulalacao noted that either victims or perpetrators were barangay officials or candidates.

Meanwhile, Interior Undersecretary Martin Diño claimed that more than 50 percent of the personalities on the barangay “narco list” are running in the May 14 polls.

Some 207 barangay officials — 90 of whom are barangay chairpersons and 117 are councilors — are reportedly on the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)’s recent list of alleged drug peddlers.