‘My 2 Mommies’ earns P5.5M on epening day

PAOLO Ballesteros and Solenn Heussaff’s film, “My 2 Mommies” has earned P5.5 million on its first day.

The Kapuso actor shared the good news on his Instagram on Thursday. “Yiii tarush! Watch na,” he said.

Regal Films, producer of the movie, also posted about the good news on its Instagram account.

“Congratulations to #My2Mommies for a successful opening day! Padami na ng padami ang tumawa, naiyak, nainlove, natuto, at napalibib sa Mother’s Day movie na ito. A fun and touching movie experience for everyone! Spread the word,” the post read.

Eric Quizon, who directed the film, posted on his Instagram account: “MARAMING SALAMAT.”

“My 2 Mommies” is the story of Manu (Ballesteros) who gets intimate with Monique (Heusaff). Years later, they reunite in a restaurant and Monique informs Manu that they have a son, Tristan played by Marcus Cabais.

Monique’s revelation is a challenge for Manu since Tristan does not know about his father’s gender preference.

Manu does his part as a father and introduces his son to his Tita Baby played by Diamond Star Maricel Soriano.

The film is graded A by the Cinema Evalution Board and rated Parental Guidance by the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board.