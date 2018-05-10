Synchronized traffic mgmt in 2018 – exec

METRO CEBU

A synchronized traffic management system for Metro Cebu is targeted to be implemented within the year.

Jonathan “Joy” Tumulak, Capitol’s traffic management focal person, said in an interview that the plans to address discussed by the Metro Cebu Development Coordinating Board (MCDCB) would hopefully start to be implemented within that time.

Tumulak was referring to the traffic summit held at the Capitol on Wednesday.

He said that the first step in implementing a synchronized traffic management system in Metro Cebu would be to first pass a Cebu provincial traffic code which would include this rule.

Provincial Board Member Edsel Galeos was tasked to draft the proposed Provincial Traffic Code ordinance.

I-ACT proposal

Aside from that, Galeos also proposed the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic Operation and Management or I-ACT Cebu ordinance.

The I-ACT Cebu is a council which has at least 10 functions. Among these functions are the enforcement of traffic law and coordinating with the members of I-ACT Cebu on the synchronized enforcement of all traffic laws and ordinances.

Aside from regulating the religious and cultural activities, the council would also plan to regulate establishments along the highway such as vulcanizing shops.

The council includes national agencies such as Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Land Transportation Office (LTO), Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), Philippine National Police (PNP), among others.

The proposed ordinance creating a traffic body was already approved on its first reading in the Provincial Board (PB) session and was referred to the committee level for review.

Harmonize traffic management

Meanwhile, Lynn Gloria Madrona of the MCDCB subcommittee on transportation and traffic management, said in a text message that even without Cebu City’s participation on implementing their plans to ease road congestion in Metro Cebu, they would still find ways to implement the board’s traffic management plans.

“For unifying the traffic plans for Metro Cebu, whether aligned or not, I’m sure the MCDCB subcommittee on transport and traffic management members will find ways to harmonize the respective traffic management plans of the LGUs,” said Madrona, who is also the consultant of Japan International Cooperation Agency ( Jica).

Wednesday’s summit was organized by Cebu provincial government and MCDCB, aimed at creating a unified traffic management plan for Metro Cebu.

Among the plans agreed on during the summit was to craft a synchronized traffic system for Metro Cebu, reinforcing and strengthening existing traffic laws, and training of traffic enforcers.

Metro Cebu is composed of at least seven cities, which are the cities of Danao, Lapu-Lapu, Talisay, Mandaue, Naga and Carcar. It also includes six municipalities of San Fernando, Liloan, Consolacion, Minglanilla, Compostela and Cordova.