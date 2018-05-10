Flocks of passengers expected in bus stations

ABOUT 30,000 passengers are expected to flock to Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) starting today to participate in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) election.

“Angay gyod andaman ang barangay election kay sama sa ubang holidays, daghan gyod kaayo nag pasahero,” said CSBT Manager Joey Herrera.

(We should prepare for the barangay election because just like any holiday, we expect a lot of passengers).

He said they have placed additional guards to ensure the safety of the passengers. He also requested the provincial government to make available one bus to ferry priority passengers such as senior citizens and persons with disabilities free of charge, should there be a lack of commercial buses.

He advised the riding public to head to terminals ahead of their schedules and expect longer waiting times for buses.

Meanwhile, Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO -7) Director Victor Emmanuel Caindec said they have not yet inspected buses at the terminals.

However, Caindec said they continue to conduct roadside inspections on vehicles to ensure compliance with safety regulations, such as wearing of seatbelts.