Police deployed to Cebu City mountain barangays to verify presence of goons

Following reports of alleged goons sighted in the mountain barangays of Cebu City, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña announced that he will be asking assistance from the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to deploy more law enforcers in the area.

“We will ask for deployment of police there,” Osmeña said.

Yesterday, Councilor Dave Tumulak announced that he received reports from officials in Barangay Agsungot that around 100 masked men were roaming in their village.

But today, Tumulak also revealed that they also received information that suspicious-looking men roaming in Barangay Sudlon II.

“Rest assured, we will be coordinating with the police to ensure peace and order there,” said Tumulak. / with CNU Intern Lalaine Jurado