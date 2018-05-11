Capitol employees receive mid year bonus
By Jessa Mae O. Sotto May 11,2018
About 1,500 regular and casual employees of the Cebu Provincial Government will be receiving their midyear bonuses.
Provincial Budget Officer Danilo Rodas said they are now preparing the at least P30 million budget which will be released to capitol regular and casual employees on or after May 15.
He said the midyear bonus is equivalent to a monthly salary of an employee.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.