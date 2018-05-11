Rights group calls for judicial independence amid Sereno ouster

Karapatan-Central Visayas calls for judicial independence as Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno has officially ousted from office today.

The Supreme Court (SC) voted 8-6, granting the quo warranto petition filed by Solicitor General Jose Calida, which questioned the qualification of Sereno to serve as the country’s top magistrate.

“Wala na’y kaugmaon ang atong hudakatura (There is no future for our judiciary),” said Dr. Phoebe Zoe Maria Sanchez, a representative from Karapatan.

Under Rule 66 of the Rules of Court, a quo warranto proceeding is an action by the government against a person who unlawfully holds a public office or holds a position which he or she is not qualified.

It is also an action initiated against an association acting as a corporation absent of any lawful authority.

The Supreme Court decision is expected to be immediately executory, pending the filing of a motion for reconsideration by Sereno./CNU Intern Maejane Dungog