Motorists advised to avoid passing through highway in San Fernando

The public is advised to avoid passing through the national highway in San Fernando town, Cebu on May 14, Monday.

Traffic gridlock is expected in San Fernando, as the town’s fiesta and the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections will be held on the same day.

San Fernando Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) Chief Ricardo Reluya Jr. said thousands of devotees of San Isidro Labrador will join the procession on Monday at 4 p.m.

Although the highway will not be totally closed, Reluya said commuters should expect traffic once the procession will start.

Motorists are also directed to alternative routes to ease the traffic.