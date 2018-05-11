Cebu’s Padawan bags ladies seniors title in PH International Open

BOWLINGPLEX Tenpin Association’s senior bowler Vivian Padawan emerged winner in the ladies seniors division of the 2018 Philippine International Open on Friday at the Coronado Lanes in Starmall Edsa Mandaluyong City.

Padawan finished the eight-game series with 1,527 pinfalls to emerge champion in the prestigious event event that is sanctioned by the Asian Bowling Federation and World Bowling and sponsored by the Philippine Olympic Committee and the Philippine Sports Commission.

P8B’s Lina Labaguis (1,513 ) and teammate Ophie Iriberri (1,501) were Padawan’s runners up, respectively.