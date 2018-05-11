Cebu Province downs 8X8 to stay unbeaten

Cebu Province defeated 8×8, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20, in the Men’s Division of the Cebu City Mayor’s Cup Open Volleyball Tournament 2018 on Friday at the University of San Carlos (USC) Gym.

Cebu Province now has an immaculate 4-0 (win-loss) record as it remains on top in its division.

8X8 dropped to 1-1.

Meanwhile, two teams won via default in other games on Friday.

The University of Cebu (UC) and Cebu-Russia (Cebrus) were winners via forfeiture. UC (1-1) won over Techno (0-3) while Cebrus (1-2) was victorious over University of Southern Philippines Foundation (0-4).

In the Women’s Division, UC (1-2) defeated the visiting Makati Gospel Church- New Life Christian Academy (0-3), 24-26, 25-17, 25-18.