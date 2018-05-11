DSWD-7 to bar politicians from joining agency programs – Macapobre

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) has warned candidates in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Elections against the use of agency programs for the advancement of their candidacies.

DSWD-7 Director Evelyn Macapobre said candidates are also barred from joining any of their relief operations during the election period.

She is appealing especially to incumbent officials who are seeking reelection to respect the said policy.

“We are just thankful that DSWD was granted (an) exemption from the election ban, which means that we can still continue our services to those who are in need,” she said.

Macapbore said DSWD-7 employees are also discouraged from politicizing implementation of their agency’s programs.

“We issue a guideline for our workers every election, reminding them not to politicize the different services of DSWD,” Macapobre said on Friday.

Macapobre said the agency wanted to remain apolitical to ensure the continued delivery of government services to those who are in need irregardless of their political affiliation.

“Whether they (the beneficiaries) were referred by a politician, priests, teachers or any personality, we will still accept their referral but they will have to undergo the process. If they pass, then they can avail the service,” she said.

Beneficiaries of their Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) are encouraged to report to their office any harassment or threats that they would receive from the candidates.

“(The) 4Ps beneficiaries are aware that (only) DSWD is authorized to removed them as(program) beneficiaries and not them (barangay officials),” Macapobre said.

Pantawid beneficiaries can only be removed from their master list if they will violate program conditions which include their mandatory attendance in family development sessions.

Beneficiaries are also required to make sure that their children continue to attend school while pregnant women are required to complete their prenatal sessions.