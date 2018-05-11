Radaza orders review of Lapu traffic ordinance

After paying the P100 fine for a traffic violation which he committed last month, Lapu-Lapu City Councilor Roque Wagwag said it would be best if the city government impose a bigger fine on traffic violations.

Wagwag said imposing a fine of only P100 will not encourage discipline among the motorists.

Reacting to Wagwag’s concern, Mayor Paz Radaza has directed councilor Leo Mercado, head of the city council’s transportation committee to initiate a review of the city’s traffic ordinance.

Radaza wanted Mercado to especially look into the viability of increasing fines imposed on traffic violations to instill discipline on motorists and eventually address the city’s congestion problems.

Last month, Wagwag said, he took his motorcycle to buy something from a nearby convenience store.

He admitted that he forgot to wear his helmet, the reason why he was flagged down by a traffic policeman and issued a citation ticket.

Wagwag said he admitted to the traffic violation which he made and did even bother to introduce himself as a city councilor to the traffic policeman who asked for his driver’s license.

Radaza on Friday recognized PO3 Jonathan Hinlayagan for his good deed and gave him a cash reward of P5,000.

Himlayagan admitted that he did not recognize Wagwag when he issued the city councilor with a citation ticket for failure to wear a crash helmet.

But he would still do the same even if he recognized Councilor Wagwag, Himlayagan said.

“Isyuhan gihapon nako og citation ticket bisan kinsa kay moa man instruction sa amoa (I will still issue a citation ticket irregardless of who he is because that is what we were asked to do),” he added.