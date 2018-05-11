Bato’s promise: I will address agency woes

Newly sworn in Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) head Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa on Friday said he would resign if administrative and budgetary problems in the agency will not improve after a month.

Five days after assuming office last Monday, Dela Rosa lamented how administrative and budgetary problems have been plaguing the BuCor.

“Wala ako nakitang alleviation, administratively, pati pang gasolina sarili kong gastos,” he said in a media briefing after his oath-taking before Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra at the Department of Justice (DOJ) in Manila.

“Pag wala ako nakitang nag-alleviate administratively, baka mag-resign ako after one month,” he added.

Dela Rosa said these problems, including the congestion issues in the national penitentiary and the welfare of prisoners could be solved through an appropriate budget allocation.

“Actually ang solusyon talaga rito pera, budget talaga. But simple lang bigyan nyo lang ako ng time I will institute ng reforms… diskartehan ko yan,” he said.

Despite the issues hounding the agency, the new BuCor chief said he would not surrender easily.

“Kakayanin ko yun di ako tao na nagsu-surrender agad,” he said.

Guevarra likewise assured Dela Rosa of the DOJ’s support for the BuCor. /