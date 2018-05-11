Economist says road widening won’t solve city’s traffic woes

ROAD widening is not the solution to the worsening traffic problem in Metro Cebu.

This was pointed out by economist Perry Fajardo during yesterday’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) forum at the Palm Grass Hotel organized by Kilusang Pagbabago – Visayas, a group of supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Fajardo said that instead of widening them, the commuting public must be prioritized when it comes to road sharing.

“In this case, buses should be prioritized on the roads. A bus system does not only accommodate more but is a cheaper mode of transportation,” explained Fajardo.

“Our roads are limited but these should be rationed accordingly by prioritizing our commuters. Private vehicles and trucks should do their share by adjusting to the bus system,” he added.

Aside from Fajardo, Cebu City Administrator Nigel Paul Villarete and former BRT – Project Implementation Unit (PIU) head, lawyer Rafael Yap, were also invited as resource speakers.

Both Villarete and Yap debunked the claims of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) that the P17-billion BRT project will not be feasible anymore due to the city’s narrow roads.

“Where there are narrow roads, that’s where we needed the BRT. Since your roads are narrow, you need them for the most efficient use,” said Villarete.

He backed his claim by citing successful BRT implementation in foreign cities like Taichung in Taiwan, Istanbul in Turkey, and Mexico City in Mexico.

The BRT, a brain child of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, has been in the pipeline for long but its actual construction is yet to start.

The project hit a recent snag after the DOTr recommended to have it scrapped a week before the National Economic and Development Authority – Investment Coordination Board (Neda-ICC) meeting.

But the Neda-ICC, on April 25, tasked the DOTr to come up with a short-term alternative to the BRT.

Cebu Daily News has requested the DOTr for an update on the matter, but as of press time, the agency is yet to send a reply.