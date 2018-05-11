Report remains unverified; checkpoints intensified

ARMED GOONS

CHECKPOINTS and roadblocks were put up in mountain barangays of Cebu City by the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) following unconfirmed reports that about a hundred suspicious-looking men were roaming around in Barangay Agsungot.

“May reports so we have to act on it. So lahat ng reports we have to consider that and kailangan aksyonan natin. Hindi puwedeng magningas-kugon. Hindi puwedeng pabayaan yan,” Doria said.

(There are reports so we have to act on it. So all reports coming in we have to consider that and act on it. We should not be complacent.)

Doria said his men are in the field validating the reports but so far, they still cannot verify the existence of “goons.”

Cebu City North District Election Officer lawyer Gallardo Escobar advised members of the Electoral Board to secure the contact numbers of assigned policemen amid reports of goons roaming in Agsungot.

Escobar said the EB needs to closely work with the the Philippine National Police to ensure their safety and keep public order during the polls on Monday.

The presence of masked men in Barangay Agsungot was reported by village councilman Pedro Damaolao, who claimed he saw a group of masked men wearing white t-shirts printed with “WAY KULBA” or “no fear.”

Escobar however is confident that the polls in the city will be peaceful especially with the security plans laid out by the CCPO.

But apparently, sightings of masked men roaming in upland villages are not uncommon.

Councilor David Tumulak said he also received reports of similar sightings in Barangay Sudlon II, also an upland village of Cebu City.

Tumulak said that Prescillo Albores, an incumbent barangay councilor who is running for barangay chairmanship relayed the information to him on Thursday evening.

“Any report related to the election, we consider them as a serious call. We really need to verify. But rest assured, our policemen are deployed in the upland areas already,” said Tumulak.

Despite reports of alleged goons in Agsungot, Doria said that there are still no hotspots in the city.

The Cebu City police chief also said operations against other crimes will still continue like the Oplan Pokemon.

“We will conduct major operations purposely to flush out possible criminals na puwede maka-apekto dito sa election (that could affect the election),” said Doria. / with Rosalie O. Abatayo and CNU Intern Lalaine Jurado