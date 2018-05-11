Deployment of forces to ensure peaceful elections

At least 8,000 law enforcement officers were deployed to ensure peaceful and safe Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on Monday.

“We have done our best. We have prepared very well for this and it’s all in God’s will that this election will be very peaceful,” said Chief Supt. Robert Quenery, Police Regional Office director in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

He also called on the police to do their best to secure the electorate.

Yesterday, a send-off ceremony for more than 7,000 policemen from the region and at least 1,000 soldiers from the Armed Forces of the Philippines Central Command (AFP-CentCom) was held at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Quenery reiterated that they were already on full alert status since Thursday and will focus some of their forces in barangays classified as Election Watchlist Areas (EWAs) in the region.

“As our intentions to have a peaceful and safe elections, I also reminded our personnel to keep safe themselves, that to be always with a buddy,” said Quenery.

“Importante din na mapangalagaan din yung kaligtasan nila, para sa ganun maging epektibo sila na masiguro din ang kaligtasan ng ibang tao,” Quenery added.

(It is important that they also keep themselves safe so that they effectively keep others safe.)

PRO-7 and the Commission on Election (Comelec) declared 129 barangays in the region as election hotspots due to the presence of intense political rivalry, private armed groups and organized movements outside the law.

Major Sandro Sereño, operations officer of Task Force Cebu, said that they have also been on red alert status since Thursday.

He said at least 300 personnel were deployed in the entire Cebu province.

“Nag-deploy ta og mga quick response force (QRF) sa entire province. Atong tangke naka-deploy siya sa Tuburan,” Sereño said.

(We have deployed our quick response force in the entire province. Our military tank is now stationed in Tuburan town)

He said that they purposely stationed their tank in Tuburan upon the request of the Comelec.

Only the six barangays in Tuburan were declared as hotspots in the entire Cebu.

Sereño added that they also stationed their QRF in the towns of San Fernando, Alcoy, and Danao.