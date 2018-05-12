58 village chiefs in Cebu City sued by Osmeña as barangay election nears

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña has filed another set of administrative complaints against 21 barangay captains who allegedly failed to liquidate cash advances from the city government.

With the new complaints filed before the Office of the Ombudsman in the Visayas yesterday (May 11), a total of fifty-eight (58) barangay captains are sued for grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service and conduct unbecoming of a public official.

The third batch of barangay officials sued include Barangay Captains Florentina Malazarte (Taptap), Alejandro Borres (Toong), Ana Tabal (Tagba-o), Ronald Labitad (Pamutan), Joel Sable (Suba), Antonio Caruzca (Pahina San Nicolas), Orlan Herrera (Guba), Reynald Lauron (Cambinocot), Jovito Taborada Jr. (Lahug), Evelyn Letigio (Zapatera), Lucresia Gabato (Tabunan), Manuel Gimeno (T. Padilla), Winefredo Macario (Sudlon II), Pancho Ramirez (Sto. Nino), Jerson Cadampog (Pung-ol Sibugay), Armando Ermac (Lusaran), Fritzgerald Herrera (Lorega San Miguel), Eduardo Lauron (Carreta), Amilo Lopez (Busay), Rosita Callino (Buot), Zenaida Colina (Bacayan).

Similar to the previous batches, the officials subject to the complaints are allied with the opposition Barug Team Rama party.

Based on the complaints filed by the mayor, Osmeña claims that these officials failed to return and liquidate part of the P800-million financial assistance from the city government.

The monetary aid was distributed during the term of former Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama. The same assistance was disallowed by the Commission on Audit (COA).

The funds involved were reportedly spent on projects and initiatives of the barangays in Cebu City.