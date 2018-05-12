CCTO to implement road closure starting tomorrow
In preparation for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections this May 14, Monday, several roads in Cebu City will be closed.
The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) will be closing portions of P. Burgos Street (Osmeña Blvd. up to Quezon Blvd.) and M.C. Briones Street (Jakosalem St. up to Burgos St.) to prioritize election-related activities.
The streets will be closed from traffic starting 5:00 a.m. tomorrow, Sunday (May 13) until 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday (May 15).
The information was posted on their official Facebook page.
