Inmate shot dead after stabbing four inmates in Cebu City Jail

An inmate was shot dead by a jail officer after he stabbed four inmates inside the Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory on Saturday dawn (May 12).

The inmate who ran amok and stabbed his fellow inmates was identified as Glenn Albores, 32.

Two of the inmates who were stabbed are now in critical condition.

Jail Chief Supt. Arnold Buenacosa, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Central Visasyas (BJMP-7) director, told Cebu Daily News that a separate investigation will be done by the bureau regarding the incident.

Supt. Renante Rubio, Cebu City jail warden, said that the the commotion happened inside the Ward 4 of the jail facility.

“Iyaha usab gitry og dunggab atong jail officers. But fortunately wala sila maigo (He tried to stab the jail officers. Fortunately, they were not hit),” Rubio said.

Rubio also disclosed that Albores previously tried to escape from prison.