Drug suspect caught in Consolacion

Police arrested a drug suspect during an operation in Sitio Kalambre, Barangay Pulpogan, Consolacion town in northern Cebu at past 6 a.m on Saturday.

Chief Insp. Gerard Ace Pelare, Consolacion police chief, said the 53-year-old suspect identified as Renato Capangpangan, a resident of the area, is a street level pusher not included in their watchlist.

Taken from the suspect’s possession were two medium packs and 30 small sachets of shabu worth P188,800 and one loaded revolver. Charges are being readied against Capangpangan.