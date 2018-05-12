New guidelines set for Cebu City’s high-rise buildings

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña will now allow real estate developers to construct high rise buildings, or structures with more than four floors.

Osmeña, however, required developers to comply with the new set of rules of the building code the Cebu City Government.

“I have lifted the ban on high rise construction. We will release the order out but they have to follow the new rules of the building code which I still think makes it unsafe. But at this point, I don’t want to stop the development,” said Osmeña.

The new rules are intended to ensure the safety of the building, particularly the design, construction, and post-construction or inspection phases. A third party inspection is also required.

Adjacent buildings must have fire-fighting equipment and means of evacuation in case of fire.

Once complied, the city government may approve a Certificate of Occupancy applied by developers.