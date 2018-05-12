Keep calm, Rama tells village chiefs

Former Cebu City mayor Michael Rama called on 22 barangay captains allied with him not to be rattled by the string of cases filed against them by Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

“It was really detestable. So, to everyone, keep cool. Don’t be emotional. Dont get affected and keep composed. Focused. So we can get this over with,” said Rama in a press conference today.

Last Friday, Osmeña submitted administrative complaints against 11 more barangay captains at the Ombudsman-Visayas.

He accused them of having allegedly failed to submit liquidation reports and return portions of the P800-million financial assistance provided to them by the city government from 2014 to 2016 that was disallowed by the Commission on Audit (COA).