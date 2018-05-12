Voters, candidates reminded to observe rules

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) warned voters not to write anything other than who they would vote for in their ballots for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections.

“The official ballot is a sacred document that should not be bastardized by the usual pedestrian language used in social media,” Comelec provincial officer Ferdinand Gujilde said.

Comelec Cebu City Election Officer Gallardo Escobar also said ballots with intentional markings will be declared as marked ballot and considered invalid.

Gujilde also warned candidates against engaging in prohibited campaigning, saying it is an election offense and violators can be sentenced to six years in prison without probation.

“For candidates, desist from campaigning tomorrow and on election day, these days belong to the electorate,” he said.