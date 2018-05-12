Cepca monthly tourney today

THE Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) will hold its monthly tournament together with the birthday celebration of its president Engr. Jerry Maratas today at the Mactan Newtown Beach Resort in Lapu-Lapu City.

The monthly tournament will use a six-round Swiss system handicapping time-control format and will start at 9 a.m.

Around 50 woodpushers are expected to compete for a slot to the Grand Finals in December.

Early qualifiers are Eduard de la Torre (January), Mario Bustillo (February), Rogelio Enriquez Jr. (March) and Joselito Loquez (April).

The tournament’s sponsor is the birthday celebrant, Maratas, who has been Cepca’s president for two terms.

The monthly champion will receive P1,500 while the second placer gets P1,000. Third and fourth placers get P700 and P500, respectively, while fifth to seventh placers will win P300.