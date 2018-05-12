Nothing’s final until contract is signed, says ALA’s Aldeguer

NOTHING’S final yet with the all-Filipino world-title showdown pitting three-division world champion Donnie “Ahas” Nietes and Aston “Mighty” Palicte.

While there were online reports saying the fight will be held at the Cebu Coliseum on August 18, ALA Promotions International CEO Michael Aldeguer said nothing is made official until a contract is signed.

“There are still details to be cleared but it’s almost done,” said Aldeguer, who is in the United States to oversee another all-Filipino world-title showdown between Jonas “Zorro” Sultan and IBF super flyweight king Jerwin “Pretty” Boy Ancajas scheduled May 26 in California. “We are still waiting for the contract to be signed. We will announce when the contracts are signed.”

The 36-year-old Nietes (41-1-4, 23 knockouts) is the number one contender for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) world super flyweight title that was vacated by Naoya Inoue of Japan, who moved to the bantamweight division. Palicte (24-2-0, 20 KOs), who is 27 years old, is the no. 2 contender.