Team Joeric Boxing, The A Gym bag four wins each in Bakbakan sa Isla Verde

TEAM Joeric Boxing and The A Gym each scored four victories in the “Bakbakan sa Isla Verde” at the Buais gymnasium in Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City, last Friday evening.

Winners for Team Joeric Boxing were Jim Andrejas, Alex Del Rio, Gadfrey Llubiano and Jimpaul Dignos while David Tugot, Mark Montefolka, Leonel Apostol and Jemuel Azucenas were the winning boxers for The A Gym.

Andrejas beat The A Gym’s Kaizlier Maldo in the kids and novice division’s 43-kilogram category via split decision while Del Rio walked away with a unanimous decision win against The A Gym’s Jemuel Montefolka in the 45kg category under the school boys and developmental division.

Llubiano also won by unanimous decision versus Julius Marcos of Rex Wakee Salud (RWS) Boxing Club in the 51kg category juniors and experienced division.

Dignos defeated RWS Boxing Club’s Jimboy Cais in the 48kg category under the juniors and experienced division.

Tugot of The A Gym denied Team Joeric Boxing Gym a fifth win by beating Clinton Martinez in the 35kg category of the kids and novice division via split decision.

Montefolka also won by split decision against Big Yellow Boxing Club’s Jemar Codoy in the 38kg category of the kids and novice division while Apostol beat Lestre Secretaria of the Naga Boxing Club by unanimous decision in the 38kg category under the kids and novice division.

Jemuel Azucenas bested Lembert Cainap of Big Yellow Boxing Club by unanimous decision in the 50kg category of the juniors/experienced division.

Other winning boxers were Eduardo Jimenez of Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) Boxing Club, who defeated The A Gym’s Clark Sanchez in the 48kg category of the juniors and experienced division, and RWS’s Patrick dela Cruz, who won via split decision against Ghenly Trecio of CCSC Boxing Club in the 50kg category in the school boys and developmental division.