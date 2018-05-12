Heart Evangelista-Escudero is pregnant
ACTRESS Heart Evangelista-Escudero will soon be a mother.
She shared the news about her pregnancy in an Instagram post last Saturday.
The photo shows the 33-year-old actress holding a pair of infant clothes while she is being hugged by her 48-year-old husband, Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero.
“The greatest blessings all in God’s perfect timing! Our beautiful family just got a little bigger. We can’t wait to meet you little one,” she said.
Among those who congratulated is her best friend, actress Lovi Poe who commented on her IG post: “Waaaaaaa!
Finally! Can’t hold it in any longer! Can’t wait to meet little missy or little chiz.”
After she announced her pregnancy, Evangelista-Escudero created a new Highlight Covers on her Instagram where she called, “Mommyhood.”
Kapuso PR Girl also shared Evangelista-Escudero’s photo on their Instagram account.
“LOOK: Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista just revealed her pregnancy! Congratulations, Mr. and Mrs. Escudero,” the caption reads.
This will be Escudero and Evangelista-Escudero’s firstborn baby after they tied the knot in 2015.
Escudero has fraternal twins named Chesi and Quino with his former wife, singer Christine Flores.
