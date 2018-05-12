Gaisano Capital’s Mother’s Day treat

By PR May 12,2018

Gaisano Capital will give a special treat to our special mothers this Mother’s Day.

For a minimum purchase worth P1,000 from the Supermarket, a customer can get a free box of chocolate truffles.

Promo will run on May 13 only in all Cebu Stores: Gaisano Capital South, Mactan Island Mall, SRP, Tisa, Danao, Casuntingan, One Pavilion Mall, Savers Mart Mactan, Inayawan, SaversMart Danao, T. Padilla, Bacayan and City Soho Mall.