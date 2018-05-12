Man injures self, jumps into creek

Police and firefighters rescued a 40-year-old man who tried to commit suicide by jumping into the Mahiga creek near the Mabolo National High School in Cebu City on Saturday afternoon.

PO3 Rolando Torregosa of the Mabolo police precinct said their attempts to convince the man not to kill himself proved futile as he jumped off and injured himself. The man lost his daughter to an unspecified illness. /Marthy John Lubiano PIT Intern