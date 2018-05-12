Tomas says goons in Barangay Agsungot hired by Alcover

THE alleged goons spotted in the mountain barangay of Agsungot, Cebu City, were hired by Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr. to intimidate voters.

This was the assertion of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña when he learned that suspicious-looking men, whose identities were hidden by bonnets, were seen roaming in Barangay Agsungot last Wednesday, May 9.

“It’s a ploy by Alcover. Many of them will do anything because they have no moral value. Their standards are very low,” said Osmeña.

Alcover’s daughter-in-law, Noli Anne Alcover, is Agsungot’s barangay captain who is seeking reelection in this Monday’s Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections.

In a text message sent to Cebu Daily News, Alcover denied Osmeña’s allegations and slammed the latter for accusing his family without any proof. He also challenged the city’s chief executive to arrest the goons reported roaming in their village.

“The mayor is a fool for believing unverified information. I challenge Tomas to immediately arrest those so-called goons in Barangay Agsungot,” said Alcover.

The presence of masked men in Agsungot was reported by one of its kagawads (councilors), Pedro Damaolao who is running for barangay captain against Noli Ann.

Meanwhile, Cebu City Police Office Director Senior Supt. Joel Doria said he already deployed policemen to the city’s mountain villages as requested by Osmeña.