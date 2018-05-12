Celebrate Mother’s Day at The Abalone Buffet Restaurant

To all the mothers who have given up so much to make all their loved ones happy, you deserve nothing but the best treat on your day. Say “Thank you” to Mom this Mother’s Day with a treat perfect for a queen!

Come May 13 and 14, The Abalone Buffet Restaurant, located inside Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark, just has everything that the whole family will surely enjoy.

For only P1, 530 nett per person for an exquisite lunch buffet and P1, 920 nett for a delightful dinner buffet, get to taste an array of fine and scrumptious dishes served by Jpark’s brilliant and talented chefs. They’ve got your Mother’s Day gift covered too! Moms will receive a complimentary mini cake or a box of pralines!

Block your schedules now and see you at the Philippines’ only premier waterpark resort! Thump your way to Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark this weekend and let mom know how much you truly love her.

For inquiries and reservations, please call (032) 494 5000. Promotions may not be combined with any other discount or offers. Prior reservation is encouraged. Other terms and conditions apply. Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark, Cebu is located at M.L Quezon Highway, Brgy. Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, Philippines. For more information contact (632) 494 5000, visit ww.jparkislandresort.com; email rsvn@jparkislandresort.com. Check out facebook.com/jparkislandresort or follow @Jparkresort on Instagram and Twitter for updates. /PR