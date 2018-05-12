Rama: Cases vs allies proof Tomas has run out of ideas to market bets

Former Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama urged barangay captains under his Barug Team Rama party to keep their cool and stay focused in their respective campaigns despite another wave of legal complaints thrown at them by Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

“It was really detestable. So, to everyone, keep cool. Don’t be emotional. Don’t get too affected and keep composed, focused. There’s only one day left before the (Barangay and SK) elections and after that, we can get this over with,” said Rama in a press conference at the Rama compound yesterday.

He also vowed to help and provide support to the 58 barangay captains (village chiefs) being sued by Osmeña before the Office of the Ombudsman.

Rama said this is the first time in the recent history of Cebu City politics that a non-candidate such as Osmeña to wage a legal battle to intimidate aspirants from the opposition.

He said the mayor has run out of ideas on how to market his candidates and “is using these cases as propaganda in the barangay level.”

The barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections are scheduled this Monday, May 14.

On Friday, Osmeña submitted administrative complaints against 11 more barangay captains before the Visayas Ombudsman for allegedly failing to submit liquidation reports and return part of the P800-million financial assistance provided to them by the Cebu City government in 2014 to 2016, which was disallowed by the Commission on Audit (COA).

This brings to 58 village chiefs, all from Barug, sued before the state’s anti-graft office.

The third batch of barangay captains sued include Florentina Malazarte (Taptap), Alejandro Borres (Toong), Ana Tabal (Tagba-o), Ronald Labitad (Pamutan), Joel Sable (Suba), Antonio Caruzca (Pahina San Nicolas), Orlan Herrera (Guba), Reynald Lauron (Cambinocot), Jovito Taborada Jr. (Lahug), Evelyn Letigio (Zapatera), Lucresia Gabato (Tabunan), Manuel Gimeno (T. Padilla), Winefredo Macario (Sudlon II), Pancho Ramirez (Sto. Nino), Jerson Cadampog (Pung-ol Sibugay), Armando Ermac (Lusaran), Fritzgerald Herrera (Lorega San Miguel), Eduardo Lauron (Carreta), Amilo Lopez (Busay), Rosita Callino (Buot), Zenaida Colina (Bacayan).

Currently, only 15 of the 80 village chiefs in Cebu City are allied with the administration’s BO-PK. The rest belong to Barug Team Rama.

On Thursday, May 10, Osmeña announced that he has filed administrative and criminal complaints against 22 Barug Team Rama barangay chiefs before the state’s anti-graft office, on top of the 15 previously charged.

Those charged Thursday were Mark Rizaldy Miral (Ermita), Alan Masecampo (San Antonio), Pancrasio Esparis (Quiot), Eloise Marie Lim-Kasim (Sta Cruz), Lorna Damalerio (Sapangdaku), Jerume Pagador (Luz), Elmer Abella (Duljo-Fatima), Restituto Atillo (Punta Princesa), Cyrus Lindog (San Roque), Raquel Avila (Kamagayan), Jerimias Nuñez (Pari-an), Altea Lim (Pardo – Poblacion), Maria Velasquez (Pulangbato), Abraham Desamparado (San Nicolas), Joventino Ardaba (San Jose), Ariel Yburan (Sawang Calero), Felix Limotan (Sirao), Nunilon Monares (Kalunasan), Majorita Cangmaong (Malubog), Harry Eran (Cogon – Pardo), Ramon Ylaya Jr. (Sinsin) and Leonilo Bontilao (Pit-os).

It came a week after he also filed grave misconduct charges against barangay captains Joel Garganera (former Tinago barangay captain), Philip Zafra (Tisa), Trifonio Lequigan Jr. (Kamputhaw), Norman Navarro (Basak-San Nicolas), Maria Yvonne Feliciano (Calamba), Lemar Alcover (Sambag I), Julius Guioguio (Pasil), Yolandito Cagang (Basak-Pardo), Ramil Ayuman (Apas), Alexander Ibarita (Bonbon), Nerisa Antolihao (Budlaan), Anne Alcover (Agsungot), Wilson Bacor (Binaliw), Nieves Narra (Adlaon), and Dante Tabucal (Sudlon I).