Lord, make us instruments of your peace.

Help us to recognize the evil latent

in a communication that does not build communion.

Help us to remove the venom from our judgements.

Help us to speak about others as our brothers and sisters.

You are faithful and trustworthy;

may our words be seeds of goodness for the world:

Where there is shouting, let us practice listening;

where there is confusion, let us inspire harmony;

Where there is ambiguity, let us bring clarity;

Where there is exclusion, let us offer solidarity;

Where there is sensationalism, let us use sobriety;

Where there is superficiality, let us raise real questions;

Where there is prejudice, let us awaken trust;

Where there is hostility, let us bring respect;

Where there is falsehood, let us bring truth.

Amen.

* The Catholic Church today marks the World Communications Sunday. Pope Francis has issued a message with a theme:”‘The truth will set you free: ‘Fake news and journalism for peace” and created a prayer against fake news.