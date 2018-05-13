Osmeña vent ire on Barug Team Rama in social media over Kawit deal rejection

Was the Cebu City council’s decision to scrap the P18 billion joint venture agreement with the Gokongwei-led Universal Hotels and Resorts Inc. politically motivated?

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña thinks so as his series of criticisms against the opposition Barug Team Tama continues on Facebook.

Osmeña said the councilors who blocked his plan just wanted to get back at him.

For his part, Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgar Labella stressed that there shouldn’t be any monopoly on providing what’s good for Cebu City.

He said the councilors just did what is right for the city.