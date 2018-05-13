Comelec issues reminders to voting public

On the eve of the country’s barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) issued anew a list of prohibitions and requirements to the voting public.

Among the prohibited activities are:

Carrying of firearms or other deadly weapons.

Buying, selling and consuming intoxicating alcoholic drinks

Engaging in election campaign or partisan political activity on the eve and during election day.

Spending more than five pesos (P5.00) for every voter.

Using bodyguards during the election period, campaign period and election day.

Giving or accepting free transportation, food, drinks, or money (vote-buying) to the voters.

Posting, displaying, and exhibiting election campaign or propaganda material outside the authorized common poster area.

Removing and destroying lawful election propaganda to prevent distribution.

Printing or broadcasting free election propaganda material without permission from the candidate.