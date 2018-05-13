Flocks of passengers troop to terminals

At least 50 thousand passengers trooped to the two bus terminals in Cebu since Saturday.

In the South Bus Terminals, Joey Herrera said their 400 buses were not enough to accommodate the volume of passengers who went home for the elections.

He said several passengers had to wait for several hours before they could board a bus.

He said they will summon a bus company that provides 10 buses at the South Bus Terminal.

The company, he said, did not deploy its buses for two days now.