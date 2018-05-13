Former Senator Edgardo Angara passes away at 83
By Inquirer.net May 13,2018
Former Senator Edgardo “Edong” Angara passed away from an “apparent heart attack” on Sunday morning, his son, incumbent Senator Sonny Angara, said.
Edong Angara was 83.
“Sad to say my father [former] Sen Edgardo Javier Angara passed on from this life this morning at the age of 83, from an apparent heart attack,” Sonny Angara wrote on Twitter.
The senator said their family is still arranging funeral arrangements for his father.
“We ask for prayers for the repose of his soul,” he added.
