Tanods reminded to focus on job and to avoid being used by candidates

COSAP chief Garry Lao reminded barangay tanods not to allow themselves be used by incumbent barangay officials in election activities tomorrow.

Lao said he received reports that some tanods are being contracted by incumbent barangay officials, both administratiion and opposition allies, to be used in their election activities.

Lao said that COSAP, which is assigned to look after barangay tanod affairs, will be ready to accept complaint pertaining to use of barangay personnel in election related activities.

He said that the only task given to tanods tomorrow is to help in maintaining peace and order and aid assigned PNP in their areas.