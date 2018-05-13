Three traffic enforcers test positive for drug use

At least three traffic enforcers of the Cebu City Traffic Operations Management (Citom) tested positive for illegal drug use during a surprise drug test conducted by the City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (Cosap) last Saturday (May 12).

COSAP chief Garry Lao said one of them is still subject for confirmatory test as the employee was reportedly taking medications.

”We are still asking for his doctor’s prescription so we can verify,” he said.

All of them are casual employees of City Hall. Lao said they will be automatically terminated from service once the results are validated.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña earlier reiterated that he would be very strict with City Hall employees who test positive for drug use as the policy under his administration is outright termination.

For this year, at least 22 city government workers were fired after they tested positive for illegal drug use and the results were verified.