SURVIVING AN AMBUSH

The news on the failed ambush on Daanbantayan mayor Vicente Loot–whom President Rodrigo Duterte accused of being a drug lord protector–at Maya Port on Sunday early morning drew mixed reactions from the netizens.

Wilfredo Baguio wrote in Cebuano: Tommorrow is election day and it’s gun ban. Ambushed? Brainless idea, you guys better tell that to the marines.”

Another netizen named Aripahol Balinghoy said, “eliminate all narcopoliticians in the Philippines. they are the real menace to our safety and a threat to our lives.”

While JoseRaul wrote, “It could only be Duterte’s work. It’s the same modus operandi on Peter Lim. No one should be above the law especially the president.”

Want to share your view points on pressing issues? Post your comments at the official Facebook and Twitter pages of Cebu Daily News.