Aldub still rules twitter

EVEN when their love team appears to be put on hold, Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza—known to their fans as AlDub—remain unbeatable in Twitterverse.

AlDub was hailed the number one love team by Twitter Philippines on Friday.

“Congratulations to #AlDub @mainedcm @aldenrichards02 for topping the Twitter chart in January to April,” the announcement reads.

Twitter Philippines explained that “AlDub continue to spark hundred of conversations and generate million of tweets worldwide.”

In 2017, AlDub was also hailed the most tweeted love team by Twitter Philippines.

AlDub shot to superstardom in 2015 because of the Kalyeserye portion of the “Juan for All, All for Juan” segment of the noontime show “Eat Bulaga!” Their last project was the primetime series, “Destined To Be Yours” which aired last year. In 2016, the two starred in the blockbuster hit, “Imagine You and Me” which was shot in Italy.

There are no updates yet about their follow-up movie which was supposed to start filming last year.

AlDub is the only love team from GMA that made it to top five love teams this year.

Taking the second spot are ABS-CBN’s Pinoy Big Brother Teens alumni Maymay Entrata and Edward Barbers, called by their fans as MayWard.

Kisses Delavin and Tony Labrusca, known by their uniname KissTon, secured the third spot.

Delavin also made it to the fourth spot together with Donny Pangilinan.

Fans call their team-up DonKiss.

Taking the fifth spot are James Reid and Nadine Lustre, popularly called JaDine.

Mendoza on top

With 4.7 million followers on Twitter, Maine Mendoza is number one in the list of “Top Female Celebrity” on Twitter Philippines from January to April 2018.

This is not the first time she dominated the Twitter. In October 2017, the Phenomenal Star was number one in the list of “Most Tweeted Filipino Accounts.”

Mendoza was followed by Kapamilya actresses Maris Racal (1.1 million followers), Loisa Andalio (1.5 million followers), Maymay Entrata (300,000 followers), and Kathryn Bernardo (8.4 million followers).

For the male category, “It’s Showtime” host Vice Ganda tops the list with 11 million followers.

Following him are Donny Pangilinan (965,000 followers), Alden Richards (5.1 million followers), James Reid (2.1 million followers), and Ronnie Alonte (800,000 followers).

‘La Luna Sangre’ rules

Twitter Philippines also revealed the Top Teleseryes for January to April 2018.

ABS-CBN’s horror-fantasy “La Luna Sangre” headlined by Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla tops the list.

Other TV series which made it to the list are “Bagani,” “Wildflower,” “Kambal Karibal,” and “Sherlock Jr.”