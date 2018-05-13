Gov’s Cup voleyball: It’s Mandaue vs. Catmon in North Finals

Mandaue City and Catmon will meet each other in the North Division championship round of the 2018 Governor’s Cup Inter-cities and Municipalities Volleyball Tournament.

This after both teams finished one-two in the division after a single round-robin quarterfinal round.

Mandaue secured the top spot of the North by capping off its quarters round with a 25-17, 25-18 win over Medellin last Saturday at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex. It was Mandaue City’s fifth win in as many games in the round.

Catmon, on the other hand, defeated Danao City, 25-10, 25-15, to finish second place in the division with a 4-1 (win-loss) record.

The Finals in the North Division this Thursday at the same venue.

The South Division Finals, which pits Carcar City and Argao, starts Wednesday at the Carcar City Gym.