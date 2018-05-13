Cebu’s Enriquez makes waves at Elite 60 camp

CEBUANO wonderboy Steve Nash Enriquez of the University of the Visayas (UV) hauled in a bevy of awards, including Most Outstanding Player, in the prestigious Elite 60 Development Camp yesterday at the Colegio de San Agustin Gym in Makati.

The 16-year-old prodigy’s eye-popping performance netted him not just a trip to the United States this July for intensive training at the Global Hoops Summit, but also an invite to the Batang Gilas Under-16 squad of coach Josh Reyes.

Enriquez was also named to the Elite 5, was part of the league and all-star champion squads, and was also named the Most Outstanding Player of the all-star game.

The pride of Minglanilla was elated with all the awards that were bestowed on him.

“I can’t express how happy I am. I didn’t expect to get all these awards especially with the presence of the country’s top young players,” shared Enriquez in a talk right after the camp.

Headed by Eric Altamirano, the program was designed to complement the national team program. Aside from Altamirano, Rob Beveridge, former head coach of the Australian men’s national basketball team, also supervised the camp.

Enriquez also bared that nerves still got to him when he arrived and saw how tall his fellow campers were. Enriquez stands at a mere 5-foot-7.

“I was nervous at first, especially when I arrived and I saw how tall they were and how little I was beside them. But I just played my best and my hardest and used the height disadvantage as motivation,” said Enriquez.