Two tanods nabbed in Tuburan, Cebu for gun ban violation

Two barangay tanods (village watchmen) were arrested for violation of the gun ban in Tuburan town in northwestern Cebu at past 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 12.

Police authorities arrested Marcelito Gibo, 45, and Caesar Mahilum, 52, both from Barangay Colonia of the town.

Police have earlier sent augmentation forces in Tuburan since all of the six barangays in Cebu that are classified as Election Watchlist Areas ( EWAs) are in the town.

Colonia, however, is not among the six EWAs villages. These villages are Putat, Carmelo, Mag-atubang, Sumon, Monte Alegre and Gaang.

Inspector Ricardo Tero of the Regional Special Operations Group (RSOG) said they conducted the operation together with personnel from Regional Intelligence Division in Central Visayas (RID-7) and Tuburan Police Station after a concerned citizen informed them about the presence of armed men roaming in their place.

Confiscated from the village watchmen were one .38 caliber revolver, a 9mm pistol, and ammunition.

The arrested persons are now detained at Tuburan Police Station pending the filing of charges against them.