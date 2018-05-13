Comelec urges voters to testify vs vote buyers

“Help us indict candidates who resort to vote buying.”

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Regional Director Veronico Petalcorin appealed to the public to take a stand with them and testify against Barangay and Sanguniang Kabataan (SK) candidates who bought votes.

“We want to show these politicians that we can put them behind bars,” said Petalcorin.

He urged voters who received bribes to execute affidavits at the Comelec offices and be part of their crusade to end vote buying.

Petalcorin admitted that it is an uphill battle for the Comelec to apprehend vote buyers because of the lack of people who will testify against the politicians.

“Vote-buying is illegal under the law. Ang problema kay ang makadawat di man pod motug-an kay nalipay sila nga makadawat maong lisod kaayo nga madakpan (But those who received the bribes would not report it because they are happy to receive the money),” said Petalcorin.

Petalcorin said that they have already filed cases against politicians who allegedly engaged in vote-buying years back, but the cases all ended in vain.

He said the courts dismissed their cases because after a couple of trials, the witnesses no longer showed up.

Petalcorin said other candidates merely deny the accusations of vote buying and claim that the evidence is propaganda initiated by their opponents to put them in the bad light.

“That is why we really want nga ma-caught in the act ang nanghatag aron mapangutana gyod nato,” said Petalcorin.

Petalcorin also urged the voters to stop accepting money from politicians so that there would be clean elections and put an end to vote buying.

“Ayaw mo pamaligya sa inyo nga boto aron walay mamalit para maundang gyod ning vote buying,” said Petalcorin.

Petalcorin also reminded that voters who sell their votes are likely to be targets of hostility during the elections.

He said politicians may be angered by those who promise to support all candidates in exchange of money.

“Pero kung di ka magpahaylo og bisan unsa, you will be respected for that,” Petalcorin said.