SK POLITICS GETS DIRTY: Mothers complain ‘hakot’ practice among youth in Barangay Suba

Barely six hours before voting precincts will open for the local elections, at least two mothers from Barangay Suba, Cebu City are now looking for their missing children.

Their children, who are voters for the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections, were allegedly gathered by SK chairman aspirant Jaybee Mantilla.

The young voters were allegedly brought to three resorts in Talisay and Lapu-Lapu cities and Minglanilla town.

Youth volunteer Ryan Abais reported the incident and sent videos and photo of two mothers who are looking for their children with ages 18 and 19.

The mothers are now seeking the help of the Cebu City Police Office to locate their children.

Abais said there are about 200 youth voters who were allegedly gathered and “hostaged” by Mantilla, with the approval of older barangay leaders.

Abais also reported that there are mothers of minors who are also looking for their children but refused to divulge their names for fear of being singled out by older politicians in the barangay.

Jess Anthony dela Cruz, Cebu City local youth development officer, said the “hakot” strategy is a common practice on the eve of SK elections.

“It is usually common in barangays where the aspiring candidates are backed up by older politicians with vested interest or have plans to control the SK,” he said.

Dela Cruz, who has worked with the Cebu City SK Federation from 2008 to 2014, denounced the practice and urge candidates to “play fair and square.”

“This is not the type of leadership we want to show our young people. This is disgusting. This has to stop,” he said.

Dela Cruz also urged the youth to refuse from being part of the hakot practice.

He also advised parents to check on their children to make sure that they are not influenced by friends or aspiring candidates to spend the night in a resort and sell their votes to them.