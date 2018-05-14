Businessman wounded in pre-dawn shooting in Lapu-Lapu City

A businessman, who is the father of a candidate for a barangay post in Lapu-Lapu City, is in critical condition after he was shot by an unidentified assailant in Lopez Jaena Street, Barangay Poblacion of the city at around 2:30 a.m. today.

SPO3 Candido Barinque, desk officer of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, said the victim was identified as Eduardo Godornez, 69, a resident of the same place where he was shot.

He said Godornez was about to get off from his Toyota Fortuner when a gunman repeatedly fired shots at him, hitting him in the abdomen, shoulder and leg.

Godornez’ son James is an incumbent barangay councilor of Poblacion who is seeking reelection. But Barinque said they could not say yet if the shooting was related to today’s election as they were still investigating this matter.

He said they would also look into the busiiness activities of Godornez, who operates several businesses including money lending, as a possible motive for the shooting.

The police are now looking into the CCTV in the area to identify the suspects and determine the cause of the attack.