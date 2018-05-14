Comelec Cebu urges voters to be patient amid long queues

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Provincial Election Supervisor Lawyer Lionel Marco Castillano asked voters for their patience and calm attitude on today’s election as long queues may be expected.

He also urged voters to rehydrate themselves and bring umbrellas in going to their designated polling precincts.

“Magdala sila og payong ug tubig. Apilan pud nilag dala ang taas nga pasensya og bugnaw nga ulo kay taas-taas gyod ang linya,” Castillano said.

About 3.9 million voters are expected to cast their votes today for the Barangay and SK polls in Cebu, including highly urbanized cities in Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu.

As of this morning, no untoward incidents were reported, said Castillano.